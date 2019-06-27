LACONIA — Laconia police handled 342 service calls from June 21 at noon through Tuesday, June 25, at noon.
Nineteen people were arrested.
Adam Saulnier, 23, of Logan Drive, in Laconia, was arrested on a charge of simple assault.
Velvet E. Weeks, 48, of Bowman Street, in Laconia, was arrested on charges of criminal trespass, and breach of bail conditions.
Eugene G. Danis Sr., 57, of Webster Street, in Laconia, was arrested on a charge of simple assault.
Patrick J. McDonald, 26, of Gilford Avenue, in Laconia, was arrested on a bench warrant.
Sean Ipock-Gauthier, 20, unknown address, was arrested on charges of criminal threatening with a deadly weapon, resisting arrest, and violation of probation or parole. He was also arrested on a warrant.
Shabazz A. Mote, 34, no fixed address, was arrested on a warrant.
Chandler L. Ranni, 21, of Winter Street, in Laconia, was arrested on charges of criminal threatening with a deadly weapon, and violation of a protective order. He was also arrested on a warrant.
Christopher M. Blodgett, 45, no fixed address, was arrested on a charge of disorderly conduct.
Kayla A. Curtis, 28, of Elm Street, in Laconia, was arrested on a bench warrant.
Paul M. Arold, 31, of Main Street, in Franklin, was arrested on a warrant.
Tyler A. Dustin, 26, no fixed address, was arrested on charges of theft of services, robbery, and willful concealment.
Bradley J. Swinton, 44, of Pine Street Extension, was arrested on a charge of simple assault.
Suzanne L. Richards, of Pine Street Extension, was arrested on a charge of simple assault.
William E. Fort II, 36, of Howard Street, in Laconia, was arrested on a bench warrant.
Cody M. Yale, 22, of Cleveland Place, in Laconia, was arrested on charges of disorderly conduct, and resisting arrest.
Katelyn M.J. Lewis, 34, unknown address, was arrested on a bench warrant.
Lindsay M. Thayer, 31, of Church Street, in Laconia, was arrested on a warrant.
Amber L. Florence, 25, no fixed address, was arrested for driving after her license had been revoked or suspended (subsequent offense).
Officers conducted 55 motor vehicle stops, and investigated three traffic accidents on Union Avenue, two on Laconia Road (Route 106), and one on Lakeside Avenue.
Eight calls dealt with juvenile matters.
Police investigated reports of thefts on Avery Street, Howard Street, Union Avenue, the Family Dollar store, and Dunkin Donuts on Union Avenue.
A report of a motor vehicle theft on Messer Street was investigated.
Police investigated reports of fraud on Cedar Street, and at the Circle K store on Union Avenue.
Reports of harassment on Union Avenue, Valley Street, and Highland Street were investigated.
Police investigated reports of criminal trespass on Bowman Street, Union Avenue, and at Walmart.
Officers responded to 31 disturbance calls, including nine classified as domestic disturbances.
