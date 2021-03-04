LACONIA — Police responded to 196 service calls between noon Monday and noon Wednesday, March 3.
Seven people were arrested.
Megan M. O'Connell, 42, of Carver Street, in Laconia, was arrested on a warrant.
Cian Verfaillie, 21, of Mountain Road, in Concord, was arrested on a charge of simple assault.
James R. Wilson, 62, of Bear Camp Highway, in Tamworth, was charged with driving without a valid license.
Michael Grollimund, 31, of Estates Circle, in Laconia, was arrested on a warrant.
James J. Smith, 18, of Willow Street, in Laconia, was arrested on multiple warrants.
Jarred W. Cook, 46, of Adams Street, in Laconia, was arrested on a charge of driving after his license was revoked or suspended (subsequent offense). He was also arrested on multiple warrants.
Bradley A. Perreault, 49, no fixed address, was arrested on a charge of criminal threatening.
Officers made 115 motor vehicle stops which resulted in 106 drivers receiving written warnings. Accidents on Union Avenue, and on North Main Street were investigated.
One call dealt with a juvenile matter.
Police investigated a report of an assault on Union Avenue.
A report of criminal threatening in Rotary Park was investigated.
Police investigated a report of a theft at Wingate Village apartments on Blueberry Lane.
Officers responded to three disturbance calls, including one classified as a domestic disturbance.
