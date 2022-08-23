LACONIA — Police handled 213 calls from noon last Friday through noon Monday.
Five people were arrested.
Christopher M. Kaiser, 47, no fixed address, was arrested for theft (willful concealment).
Ty C. Bartlett, 18, of Messer Street, in Laconia, was arrested for unlawful possession of an alcoholic beverage.
Robert S. Elliott, 56, of Ben Berry Road, in Moultonborough, was arrested for DWI.
Colby M. Mudgett, 20, no fixed address, was arrested for simple assault, and for theft.
Damian A. Rosa, 30, of Edwards Street, in Laconia was arrested for domestic violence simple assault, and for obstructing the reporting of a crime or injury.
Two people were taken into protective custody for intoxication.
Officers made 56 motor vehicle stops which resulted in one driver being issued a traffic summons, and 53 others being given written warnings. Traffic accidents on Union Avenue, and on Court Street were investigated.
Five calls dealt with juvenile matters.
Police investigated reports of thefts on Bay Street, Tower Street, Province Road (Route 107), and in Rotary Park, and at Circle K, North Water Marine, and at Irwin Marine.
A possible drug violation in the City Hall parking lot was investigated.
Officers responded to two mental health emergencies.
Police investigated reports of vandalism at Union Avenue and Summer Street, and on Lawrence Court.
A report of criminal threatening on Orange Court was investigated.
Officers responded to 15 disturbance calls, including four which were classified as domestic disturbances.
