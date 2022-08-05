LACONIA — Police handled 135 service calls from noon Wednesday to noon Friday.
Five people were arrested.
Tara L. Daoust, 40, no fixed address, was arrested on two charges of receiving stolen property, two charges of identity fraud, and two charges of forgery.
Brandon M. Marsh, 26, of Academy Street, in Laconia, was arrested for criminal trespass.
Joshua C. Joyce, 26, of Endicott Street North, in Laconia, was arrested arrested on two charges of assault by a prisoner, and three charges of violation of probation or parole. He was also arrested on multiple bench warrants.
Destiny MacMillan, 22, of Pleasant Street, in Laconia, was arrested for driving without a valid license.
Patrick J. McDonald, 29, no fixed address, was arrested on a charge of possession of a controlled drug, loitering, and resisting arrest. He was also arrested on multiple warrants.
One person was issued a summons for drinking in a public place.
Officers made 22 motor vehicle stops which resulted in two drivers being issued a traffic summons, 19 being given written warnings, and one getting a verbal warning. A traffic accident on Union Avenue was investigated.
Four calls dealt with juvenile matters.
Police investigated two reported thefts.
A report of criminal trespass at the Laconia Public Library was investigated.
Officers responded to seven disturbance calls, including two which were classified as domestic disturbances.
