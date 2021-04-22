LACONIA — Police handle 124 service calls between noon Monday and noon Wednesday, April 21.
Three people were arrested.
David P. Witter, 54, no fixed address, was arrested on charges of willful concealment, and obstruction of government administration. He was also charged with breach of bail.
Gary V. Ratchford, 56, of Elm Street, in Laconia, was arrested for breach of bail.
Nicholas Peno, 27, of Lawrence Street, in Concord, was arrested on charges of criminal trespass and criminal mischief.
Officers made 34 motor vehicle stops which resulted in one driver receiving a traffic summons, and 31 others getting written warnings.
Four calls dealt with juvenile matters.
Police investigated a report of an assault on Bay Street.
A report of fraud on Washington Street was investigated.
Officers responded to one mental health emergency.
Police investigated a theft from the Carey House homeless shelter.
Reports of vandalism on Lucerne Avenue, and at Opechee Point Beach were investigated.
Officers responded to six reports of disturbances.
