LACONIA — Police responded to 93 service calls between noon Wednesday and noon Thursday, Oct. 22.
Two people were arrested.
Nathan E. Greene, 27, of Spring Street, in Laconia, was arrested for driving after his license had been revoked or suspended, and driving a vehicle with a suspended registration.
Melanie L. Sweeney, 45, no fixed address, was arrested on a charge of possession of a controlled drug.
Officers conducted 16 motor vehicle stops, and investigated a traffic accident at North Main and Oak streets.
One call dealt with a juvenile matter.
Police investigated a report of an assault at Union Avenue and Spring Street.
Reports of thefts at the Laconia Post Office, and at Spinnaker Cove Yacht Club were investigated.
Police investigated the report of a sex offense.
A report of criminal threatening on Gilford Avenue was investigated.
Officers responded to five disturbance calls, including two which were classified as domestic disturbances.
