LACONIA — Police handled 66 service calls between noon Tuesday and noon Wednesday.
One person was arrested.
Nancy L. McCormack, 50, of North Main Street, in Laconia, was arrested for driving without a valid license.
Officers made 27 motor vehicle stops which resulted in two drivers receiving traffic summonses and 15 others getting written warnings. An accident on Main Street was investigated.
One call dealt with a juvenile matter.
Police investigated a report of an assault at Laconia Middle School.
The report of a theft on Gillette Street was investigated.
Police investigated a report of shoplifting at Vista Foods.
Officers responded to one disturbance call.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.