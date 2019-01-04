LACONIA — Laconia police handled 361 calls for service from mid-day Dec. 28 through mid-day Friday.
Sixteen people were arrested.
Daniel H. Magdziasz, 69, of Elizabeth Terrace, in Laconia, was arrested for criminal threatening.
Douglas G. Prefontaine, 25, no fixed address, was arrested for dealing/possessing prescription drugs.
Jacob M. Burns, 31, of Elm Street, in Laconia, was arrested on charges of DUI, driving without a valid license, and driving a motor vehicle without a valid registration.
David R. Quinn, 56, no fixed address, was arrested for criminal trespass.
Tristan J.A. Jerrier, 22, of Adams Street, in Laconia, was arrested on a bench warrant.
Albert Rama, 25, of Batchelder Street, in Laconia, was arrested on a warrant, and also arrested for breach of bail conditions and for violation of a protective order.
Danny R. Hines, 36, of Messer Street, in Laconia, was arrested on a bench warrant.
Thomas D. Keene, 22, of Main Street, in Francestown, was arrested on a charge of armed robbery.
Stephen A. Patten, 29, of Academy Street, in Laconia, was arrested for driving without a valid license (subsequent offense).
Zackerie M. Farrell, 26, of Fern Avenue, in Gilmanton, was arrested for criminal mischief.
Wayne E. Otis, 51, no fixed address, was arrested on a bench warrant.
Jacob M. Cathcart, 18, of Lafayette Street, in Laconia, was arrested on two counts of domestic violence simple assault, and a charge of domestic violence criminal threatening with a deadly weapon.
Philip Pergola, 45, of Endicott Street North, in Laconia, was arrested for domestic violence simple assault, criminal mischief, violation of a restraining order, theft by unauthorized taking, witness tampering, breach of bail conditions, and burglary.
Antonio Rivera, 26, of Harvard Street, in Laconia, was arrested for domestic violence simple assault, simple assault, and obstructing the report of a crime or injury.
Matthew M. Fleming, 37, of Matthews Court, in Laconia, was arrested for criminal threatening with a deadly weapon, second-degree assault, possession of a controlled drug, and criminal mischief.
Cain R. Knight, 20, of Blueberry Lane, in Laconia, was arrested on a bench warrant.
Officers made 106 traffic stops and investigated 18 traffic accidents.
Police investigated nine reported thefts, including a motor vehicle theft on Roller Coaster Road.
An armed robbery at Smokers Haven vape shop was investigated. One man was arrested.
A report of shoplifting at the Circle K convenience store on Union Avenue was investigated.
Officers dealt with one mental health emergency.
Police investigated a report of a violation of a restraining order, and also dealt with 32 disturbances.
