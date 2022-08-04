LACONIA — Police handled 95 service calls from noon Tuesday to noon Wednesday.
Four people were arrested.
Adrienne M. Hilliard, 32, no fixed address, was arrested on a warrant.
John J. Barnes, 67, of Summer Street, in Laconia, was arrested for conduct after an accident (leaving the scene).
William H. Welcome Jr., 41, of Bay Street, in Laconia, was arrested for simple assault.
Jon P. Monroe, 60, no fixed address, was arrested on charges of criminal trespass, breach of bail, and dealing/possessing prescription drugs.
Officers made 28 motor vehicle stops which resulted in two drivers being issued traffic summonses, and 25 others being given written warnings. Accidents on Union Avenue and on Court Street were investigated.
Police investigated reports of thefts on White Oaks Road, Batchelder Street, Pleasant Street, and at Opechee Park.
Reports of harassment on North Street, and at Mountain View Condominiums were investigated.
Police investigated a report of vandalism on South Main Street.
Reports of criminal threatening on Union Avenue, and at the Laconia Public Library, and at Health First were investigated.
Officers responded to one disturbance call.
