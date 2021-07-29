LACONIA — Police handled 65 service calls between noon Wednesday and noon Thursday.
One person was arrested.
Davis H. Walker, 59, of Lyford Street, in Laconia, was arrested for driving without a valid license.
Officers made nine motor vehicle stops which resulted in eight drivers getting written warnings. Traffic accidents on Union Avenue, and on Winter Street were investigated.
One call dealt with a juvenile matter.
Officers responded to eight disturbance calls, including three classified as domestic disturbances.
