LACONIA — Police handled 303 service calls between noon last Thursday and noon Monday.
Sixteen people were arrested.
Rebecca L. Hanson, 37, no fixed address, was arrested on a charge of sale of a controlled drug.
Jamie L. Antelmi, 35, of Merrimac Street, in Laconia, was arrested on multiple bench warrants.
Daniel L. Quimby, 39, of Longridge Drive, in Gilford, was arrested on a charge of possession of a controlled drug, and for DWI.
Justin Rock, 32, of Court Street, in Laconia, was arrested for DWI.
Anni M. Mulsow, 43, of Shaw Road, in Pittsfield, was arrested for DWI.
Christopher Bourbeau, 34, of Dillon Way, in Laconia, was arrested for unauthorized use of a firearm.
Robert C. Charter, 33, no fixed address, was arrested for criminal mischief, and resisting arrest. He was also arrested on several warrants.
Shawn M. Patraw, 41, no fixed address, was arrested on multiple bench warrants.
William R. Albert, 62, no fixed address, was arrested on a charge of criminal trespass.
Jacy J. Arcouette, 41, no fixed address, was arrested on multiple bench warrants.
Ashley R. Huckins, 34, of Lakewood Drive, in Belmont, was arrested for DWI.
Savannah M. Beaule, 22, of Bow Street, in Franklin, was arrested on several warrants.
Heather L. Michael. 38, of Dartmouth Street, in Laconia, was arrested on several warrants.
Melissa Jette, 64, of Washington Street, in Laconia, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence simple assault.
Angela Blasdell, 44, of Union Avenue, in Laconia, was arrested on charges of domestic violence simple assault, criminal mischief, and breach of bail.
Steven Freeman, 34, no fixed address, was arrested on several warrants.
Officers conducted 163 motor vehicle stops which resulted in 12 drivers being issued traffic summonses, 139 receiving written warnings, and three others being given verbal warnings. Traffic accidents on Outerbridge Lane, Union Avenue, Lakeside Avenue, Endicott Street North, Anthony Drive, and at Highland and High streets were investigated.
Eight calls dealt with juvenile matters.
Police investigated reports of thefts on Morningside Drive, Clinton Street, Winter Street, Lakeside Avenue, Court Street, Messer Street, Riverside Court, Harvard Street, and at the Laconia Country Club and the Laconia Spa.
A report of a possible sex offense was investigated.
Police investigated a report of a burglary on Rowe Court.
Officers responded to one mental health emergency.
A report of fraud at the Huot Career and Technical Center was investigated.
Officers responded to 25 disturbance calls, including seven which were classified as domestic disturbances.
