LACONIA — Police handled 245 service calls from noon last Friday through noon Monday.
Six people were arrested.
Tara Daoust, 40, no fixed address, was arrested on multiple bench warrants.
Joel Burgess, 42, of Greenfield Center, New York, was arrested for driving without a valid license.
Thomas R. Messenger Jr., 28, of Enfield, Connecticut, was arrested for DWI.
Timothy Williams, 33, of Essex, Vermont, was arrested for disobeying a police officer, and for resisting arrest.
Ian K. Bastraw, 28, of Strafford Street, in Laconia, was arrested for disobeying a police officer, and for driving after having been certified an habitual offender. He was also arrested on multiple bench warrants.
Nicholas D. Godbout, 34, no fixed address, was arrested for breach of bail.
Police placed an unspecified number of people in protective custody for intoxication.
Officers conducted 81 motor vehicle stops which resulted in five drivers being issued traffic summonses, and 66 others receiving written warnings, and five more getting verbal warnings. Traffic accidents on Union Avenue, Watson Road, Lakeside Avenue, Roller Coast Road, Endicott Street North, Endicott Street East, and at Scenic and Watson roads were investigated.
Five calls dealt with juvenile matters.
Police investigated reports of thefts at Concord Hospital—Laconia, Sunrise Towers, and on Lakeside Avenue, Whipple Avenue, and Endicott Street North.
Reports of vandalism at Tamarack Drive In Restaurant, and at Sacred Heart Cemetery were investigated.
Police investigated a report of criminal threatening at Stonewall Corners RV Park.
Officers responded to 29 disturbance calls, including four which were classified as domestic disturbances.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.