LACONIA — Police handled 152 service calls from noon last Friday through noon Monday.
Six people were arrested.
Lyndy Quinn, 21, of Cleveland Place, in Laconia, was arrested for making a false report to law enforcement, unsworn falsification, and creating a false public alarm by a report to a government agency.
Eric J. Fennell, 28, no fixed address, was arrested on a charge of sale of a controlled drug, and breach of bail conditions. He was also arrested on a warrant.
Jessica J. Berry, 47, no fixed address, was arrested on two separate occasions, each time for domestic violence simple assault.
Otto B. Keller, 39, of Main Street, in Laconia, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence simple assault. He was also arrested on multiple bench warrants.
Craig J. Brewer, 37, of Hillcrest Drive, in Laconia, was arrested for driving after his license had been revoked or suspended. He was also arrested on multiple bench warrants.
Travis M. Murphy, 30, no fixed address, was arrested on a charge of possession of a controlled drug. He was also arrested on a warrant.
Officers made 31 motor vehicle stops which resulted in one driver being issued a traffic summons, and 24 others being given written warnings. Traffic accidents on Court Street, Lakeside Avenue, Union Avenue, Belmont Road (Route 106), Parker Street, Endicott Street North, and at Washington and Bell streets, and Blueberry Lane and Lynnewood Road were investigated.
Police investigated reports of assaults on Blueberry Lane, and on Beacon Street East.
Reports of thefts at Bartlett Beach, and on Union Avenue were investigated.
Police investigated a report of fraud on Linny Lane.
Officers responded to 10 disturbance calls, including three which were classified as domestic disturbances.
