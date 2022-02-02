LACONIA — Police handled 141 service calls between noon last Friday and noon Monday.
Four people were arrested.
Joshua S. Ellsworth, 33, no fixed address, was arrested twice during the period and both times was charged with criminal trespass and breach of bail.
Mark R. Decormier, 55, of Jefferson Street, in Laconia, was arrested on multiple bench warrants.
Richard A. Cullen Jr., 47, of Gilford Avenue, in Laconia, was arrested for DWI (subsequent offense), aggravated DWI, and having an open container of an alcoholic beverage in a motor vehicle.
Bruce C. Nikolais, 60, of Church Street, in Laconia, was arrested on charges of simple assault, and obstructing the reporting of a crime.
Officers made 42 motor vehicle stops which resulted in three drivers being issued traffic summonses, and 39 others getting written warnings. Accidents on Court Street, Belmont Road (Route 106), Parade Roads, and Weirs Boulevard were investigated.
Three calls dealt with juvenile matters.
Police investigated reports of assaults on Summer Street, and at Woodland Heights School.
A report of a burglary on Dixon Street was investigated.
Police investigated reports of harassment on Fair Street and on Arch Street.
Reports of vandalism at Fit Focus and at John's Corvette were investigated.
Police investigated a report of criminal trespass at Walgreens.
Officers responded to 12 disturbance calls, including two that were classified as domestic disturbances.
