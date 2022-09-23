LACONIA — Police handled 554 service calls from noon Sept. 15 through noon Thursday.
Thirteen adults were arrested.
Amanda D. Percy, 30, of Hill Street, in Franklin, was arrested for driving after her license had been revoked or suspended (subsequent offense).
Jeffrey M. Smith, 40, of Hill Street, in Franklin, was arrested on a charge of simple assault.
Kayla Townsend, 22, of Randolph, Vermont, was arrested on a charge of simple assault.
Matthew Spencer, 36, of Wethersfield Drive, in Northfield, was arrested for DWI (subsequent offense), and for conduct after an accident (leaving the scene).
John S. Blanchard, 41, of Forest Drive, in Bedford, was arrested on charges of simple assault, and resisting arrest.
Anthony Craib, 59, no fixed address, was arrested for indecent exposure.
Jared Dufresne, 24, of Fisherville Road, in Concord, was arrested for violating a protective order.
Jennifer Signorelli, 50, of Elliott Street, in Laconia, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence simple assault.
Corey Cromwell, 34, of Gilford Avenue, in Laconia, was arrested on multiple bench warrants.
Roxanne J. Quaile, 35, of West Bow Street, in Franklin, was arrested for driving after her license had been revoked or suspended (subsequent offense).
Joseph T. Coutu, 26, no fixed address, was arrested on two warrants.
Robert E. Leroux, 49, of Endicott Street North, in Laconia, was arrested on two charges of receiving stolen property and a charge of theft by deception. He was also arrested on two bench warrants.
Eric J. Fennell, 29, no fixed address, was arrested on a warrant.
A 17-year-old juvenile was arrested for simple assault.
Officers conducted 174 motor vehicle stops which resulted in eight drivers being issued traffic summonses, and 155 others being given written warnings. Traffic accidents on Union Avenue, New Salem Street, Belmont Road (Route 106), Endicott Street East, and Court Street were investigated.
Twelve calls dealt with juvenile matters.
Police investigated reports of thefts on Pine Street, Pear Street, Peach Street, Arch Street, and on Union Avenue, and at Irwin Motors, and at Vista Foods.
Officers were called to assist with one mental health emergency.
The report of a vehicle theft on Audrey Lane was investigated.
Police investigated reports of miscellaneous thefts on Country Club Road, at the Laconia Post Office, and at Family Dollar.
Evidence of possible drug activity in Rotary Park was investigated.
Police investigated a report of an assault on Orange Court.
A report of possible sex offenses is being investigated.
Police investigated a report of shoplifting at Family Dollar.
A report of shoplifting at the Laconia Oasis convenience store on South Main Street was investigated.
Reports of harassment on Union Avenue, and in Rotary Park and at the downtown parking garage were investigated.
A possible drug violation on Beacon Street East was investigated.
Police investigated reports of vandalism on South Main Street, and at the Margate Resort, and at Rivers Edge Apartments on Union Avenue.
A report of criminal threatening at the office of the state Department of Health and Human Services was investigated.
Officers responded to 25 disturbance calls, including three which were classified as domestic disturbances.
