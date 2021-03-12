LACONIA — A local man has been indicted on charge of trafficking fentanyl in the city.
David W. Bickford, 37, of Union Avenue, was indicted on a charge of possession of more than 5 grams (about 0.18 ounces) of fentanyl with intent to distribute.
The indictment was among many charging drug-related crimes issued by the latest session of the special multi-county grand jury which met in Concord to hear cases brought by the Belknap County Attorney’s Office.
An indictment is not an indication of guilt. Rather, it is a determination by a grand jury that enough evidence of an alleged crime exists to warrant bringing the case to trial.
Bickford was also indicted for possession of fentanyl, first-degree assault for allegedly punching someone in the face with metallic knuckles, and a charge of being a felon in possession of a dangerous weapon.
Others indicted were:
David Messier Jr., 40, of Diana Drive, in Northfield, was indicted on two counts of selling heroin and fentanyl, and a charge of possession of methamphetamine.
Cory Austin, 34, of Berwick, Maine, was indicted on a charge of possession of fentanyl, heroin, and the prescription pain reliever tramadol.
Heather Braley, 40, of Wildlife Boulevard, in Belmont, was indicted on a charge of possession of methamphetamine.
Kevin Bouillard, 45, of Orange Court, in Laconia, was indicted on a charge of possession of the prescription opioid pain reliever buprenorphine.
Keith Cabral, 36, of Partridge Run, in North Conway, was indicted on a charge of possession of morphine.
Mickayla A. Cantin, 21, of Brown Hill Road, in Belmont, was indicted on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of stolen property — a sport utility vehicle.
Kerbi Comeau, 36, of Saint Johnsbury, Vermont, was indicted on a charge of possession of buprenorphine.
Leonard Constant, 27, of Morrison Road, in Tilton, was indicted for possession of methamphetamine.
Dalton Dahood, 19, of Boyce Road, in Canterbury, was indicted on a charge of possession of marijuana with intent to sell.
Jon A. Daigle Jr., 33, of Forest Drive, in Belmont, was indicted on a charge of possession of methamphetamine.
Jacquelynn M. Erceg, 34, of Laconia Road, in Tilton, was indicted for possession of fentanyl.
Dustin Hamilton, 33, of Meredith Lane, in Barnstead, was indicted on a charge of possession of fentanyl.
Timothy Hodgman, 52, with a post office box address in Epsom, was indicted on a charge of possession of methamphetamine. He was also indicted for being a felon in possession of a handgun, and for driving after having been certified an habitual offender.
Leah Jameson, 22, no fixed address, was indicted on a charge of possession of fentanyl.
Ian Jensen, 37, of Staniels Road, in Franklin, was indicted on a charge of possession of methamphetamine.
Monica Kemper, 36, of Elm Street, in Laconia, was indicted for possession of methamphetamine, and possession of buprenorphine.
Christopher Ladnay, 36, of Parade Road, in Meredith, was indicted on charges of possession of fentanyl, and possession of psychedelic mushrooms.
Robert J. Leduc Jr., 51, of Meadow Pond Road, in Gilmanton, was indicted on a charge of possession of buprenorphine.
Arthur J. Liesner, 36, of North State Street, in Concord, was indicted on charges of possession of fentanyl and possession of methamphetamine (subsequent offense), a charge of possession of methamphetamine, and a charge of driving after having been certified an habitual offender.
Willie Melvin, 60, of Dove Lane, in Pittsfield, was indicted on a charge of possession of fentanyl with intent to sell, as well as charges of possession of fentanyl and possession of methamphetamine.
Megan O’Connell, 42, of Carver Street, in Laconia, was indicted on a charge of possession of buprenorphine.
Suzanne L. Richards, 37, of Valley Street, in Laconia, was indicted on charges of possession of fentanyl, possession of methamphetamine, possession of methadone, and possession of the prescription sedative alprazolam.
Velma Rivera-Sanchez, 41, of Batchelder Street, in Laconia, was indicted on a charge of selling methamphetamine.
Sara Smith, 39, of Union Avenue, in Laconia, was indicted on charge of possession of alprazolam.
Kyle Tardy, 36, of Railroad Avenue, in Belmont, was indicted on a charge of possession of methamphetamine.
Meghan Tighe, 27, of Pleasant Street, in Franklin, was indicted on charges of possession of fentanyl, and possession of methamphetamine — both subsequent offenses.
Daniel Trombley, 35, of Thompson Street, in Ashland, was indicted for possession of methamphetamine.
Samantha Trombley, 36, of Avery Street, in Ashland, was indicted for possession of fentanyl.
Jeremiah Valton, 42, of Batchelder Street, in Laconia, was indicted for possession of methamphetamine — subsequent offense.
Sheldon J. Wallace, 47, of Pine Street, in Manchester, was indicted for possession of methamphetamine.
Devun Webley, 21, of Washington Street, in Laconia, was indicted on a charge of possession of methamphetamine.
Velvet E. Weeks, 50, of Smithbridge Road, in Plymouth, was indicted for possession of methamphetamine.
Benjamin Wolcott, 34, of Province Road, in Center Barnstead, was indicted on charges of possession of fentanyl, possession of buprenorphine, and possession of the antiepileptic drug clonazepam.
