Roberts Laundromat

Engines from the Laconia Fire Department respond to a small dryer fire at Roberts Laundromat on Saturday. (Gary Geoffroy photo/ forThe Laconia Daily Sun)

LACONIA — No one was hurt in a dryer fire Saturday at Roberts Laundromat on Union Avenue in Laconia. The Laconia Fire Department managed to save the longtime laundry staple when a dryer caught fire Saturday morning. By 1 p.m. the same day, Roberts was back up and running, albeit with a few machines out of commission.

“I filed an insurance claim, but it’s a long weekend and I won’t hear back till Tuesday,” said laundromat owner Sandy Roberts, who described the Laconia Fire Department as “wonderful.” Roberts explained that fires are a rather common occurrence in the industry.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.