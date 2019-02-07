LACONIA — The Laconia Clinic and two physicians formerly associated with the multi-specialty group medical practice have settled a lawsuit involving the doctors’ severance.
“Dr. Alan Awrich, Dr. Adora Maharaj, Laconia Clinic Properties Inc., and Dr. Arnold Miller (have) announced that they have entered into an agreement to settle an existing lawsuit filed by Dr. Awrich and Dr. Maharaj relating to the repurchase of shares of Laconia Clinic Properties,” both sides said in a prepared statement.
Terms of the settlement were not disclosed.
“The settlement is a compromise of disputed claims, and the parties have not admitted any liability or the validity of any defense in the litigation,” the statement continued.
Awrich and Maharaj sued the clinic, alleging it improperly withheld their severances, which together amounted to $750,000, according to the civil complaint filed last April. Awrich retired from his practice of general surgery in the fall of 2017. Maharaj, an internist, left the clinic in December 2017 and is now practicing in Massachusetts.
Attorney Brian Bedard, who represented Laconia Clinic PC and Laconia Clinic Properties LLC, filed a motion in Belknap Superior Court last September stating that both sides had “reached a tentative settlement.”
The clinic initially sought to have the suit dismissed, but Superior Court Judge James D. O’Neill III ruled in July that Awrich and Maharaj had made a good argument that “Miller’s bad faith [was a] breach of his fiduciary duty,” and therefore the case could proceed.
The statement announcing the settlement, which was sent by the office of Awrich's and Maharaj's attorney Michael Persson late Tuesday, continued: “According to Laconic Clinic Properties Inc. President Dr. Arnold Miller, ‘The parties have resolved the matter amicably and agreed to keep the terms of the agreement between the parties confidential.’”
“Dr. Miller also stated, ‘It is unfortunate that this issue arose and I would like to personally thank Dr. Awrich and Dr. Maharaj for their many years of distinguished service to Laconia Clinic,’” the statement concluded.
Good for them. I lost her as my PCP because of this!!!
