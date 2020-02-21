Three inmates at the Belknap County Jail at the time of an uprising on June 12, 2019, have been indicted by a Belknap County Superior Court Grand Jury.
Jason R. Sabin, 36, of New Salem Street, Laconia, Richard M. Monty, 25, of True Road, Meredith, and Mason Gatanti, 21, of Elkins Street, Franklin, allegedly conspired to engage in “violent or tumultuous conduct” resulting in the assault of a then-34-year-old person.
Each is facing two Class B felony charges of riot and assault by a prisoner.
An indictment is not a finding of guilt, but an independent jury’s decision, after hearing from police, that sufficient evidence exists to warrant a court trial.
