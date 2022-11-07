Richard Homsi, who for 10 years has been embroiled in a dispute with the Governor's Island Club, is scheduled to be back in court next month. Homsi wants to stop the club from getting the go-ahead to sell his house in order to pay more than $130,500 in fines and fees levied against him.
Homsi, who owns a house at 84 Summit Ave., was ordered to make the payments in a ruling issued more than seven months ago.
A hearing in the latest development is scheduled for Dec. 9 in Belknap Superior Court.
For more than a decade, Homsi has been involved in a dispute over the construction of out buildings on his waterfront property in violation of the rules of the GIC, a corporation which functions much like a homeowners' association for properties on Governor's Island in Gilford, as well as 10 properties along Summit Avenue in Laconia.
In the ruling handed down March 29, Superior Court Judge James D. O’Neill III ordered Homsi to remove the out buildings and clean up his yard within 30 days, and within 60 days to pay the fines and court fees, as well reimburse the GIC for legal fees accumulated in the longest-running current civil case in Belknap Superior Court.
O’Neill stated that if the fees and fines were not paid within 60 days of the ruling, the GIC had the court’s permission to obtain a writ that would empower the county sheriff to take possession of the Summit Avenue property, with the possibility of the sheriff overseeing its sale in order to pay the judgment against Homsi.
The GIC asked the court to issue the writ on Oct. 14.
Homsi filed an objection with the court Oct. 20, stating that such a move would force him out of his “primary residence” and that he might face being “put out on the street.”
GIC attorney Paul Fitzgerald called Homsi’s assertion “demonstrably false.”
In a court filing he said Homsi owns a single-family house in Waltham, Massachusetts, is self-employed, and also has an ownership interest in a duplex residence in Weirs Beach.
“There is little danger that the defendant or his family would be ‘put out on the street’ as a result of the issuance of the previously authorized writ,” Fitzgerald wrote in a response to Homsi’s objection.
Homsi has on several occasions said the GIC’s decisions pertaining to him have been unreasonable and the legal fees that he is being ordered to pay are excessive. He has further said O’Neill should have recused himself from the case, alleging he had a conflict of interest that goes back to when the judge and Fitzgerald lived in the same neighborhood many years ago.
O’Neill retired from the bench at the end of March, having reached the mandatory retirement age of 70 for judges.
