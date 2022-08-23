GILFORD — Police handled 125 service calls from last Friday through Monday.
Twelve people were arrested.
James P. Miller, 46, of Salmon Falls Road, in Rochester, was arrested for driving after his license had been revoked or suspended.
Jason S. Gilpatrick, 38, of Saco, Maine, was arrested for DWI.
Garret M. Whitney, 21, of Henderson Road, in Gilford, was arrested for conduct after an accident (leaving the scene), making a false report of a motor vehicle accident, and reckless operation.
Michelle M. Kuzmicki, 42, of Dracut, Massachusetts, was arrested for DWI.
Tevis Palmer, 30, of Sleeper Road, in Sunapee, was arrested for simple assault, and resisting arrest.
Brady L. Poehler Sands, 20, of Tufts Lane, in Center Harbor, was arrested for DWI.
Jeffrey G. Lee, 46, of Intervale Road, in Gilford, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence simple assault.
Devin J. Vieira, 26, of Main Street, in Plymouth, was arrested for criminal trespassing.
Cameron D. Steenbeke, 22, of Memorial Drive, in Franklin was arrested for prohibited sale of alcohol.
Alyzabeth V. O'Connell, 19, of Federal Street, in Belmont, was arrested for unlawful possession of an alcoholic beverage.
Russell R. Bare, 42, of Whittier Highway, in Center Harbor, was arrested on a warrant, and for driving after his license had been revoked or suspended.
Marianne Patterson, 59, of Hurricane Road, in Belmont, was arrested for DWI.
Five people were taken into protective custody for intoxication, and one person was placed in protective custody for being under the influence of drugs.
Police were called to deal with four other reports of intoxication, all at Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion.
Officers made 26 motor vehicle stops, and investigated traffic accidents on Scenic Drive, the Laconia Bypass, and on Lakeshore Road (Route 11).
Police investigated a report of an assault on Meadowbrook Lane.
Reports of thefts on Meadowbrook Lane and on Old Lakeshore Road were investigated.
Police investigated reports of harassment on Old Lakeshore Road and on Dockham Shore Road.
Reports of criminal mischief on Meadowbrook Lane, Crestview Drive, and on Country Club Road were investigated.
Police investigated three reports of criminal trespass on Meadowbrook Lane.
Officers responded to three domestic disturbance calls.
