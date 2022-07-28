GILFORD — Police handled 98 service calls on Monday and Tuesday.
Three people were arrested.
Krystina M. Cameron, 32, of Wyandotte Falls, in Rochester, was arrested for criminal mischief. She was also arrested on two warrants.
Jeffrey M. Fisher, 32, no fixed address, was arrested on a warrant.
Nicolas DiDonato, 41, of Pear Street, in Laconia, was arrested on multiple warrants.
Officers made 49 motor vehicle stops, and investigated two traffic accidents on Lakeshore Road.
Police investigated a report of a theft on Liberty Hill Road.
A report of a prowler at Hoyt Road and Farmer Drive was investigated.
Police investigated reports of harassment on Weirs Road (Route 11B), Dockham Shore Road, and on Old Lakeshore Road.
A report of criminal mischief on Intervale Road (Route 11B) was investigated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.