GILFORD — Police handled 172 service calls from last Friday through Tuesday.
Eight people were arrested.
Carol Morel, 65, of Stone Road, in Gilford, was arrested for unauthorized use of a firearm or firecracker.
Tara Lee Shiebler, 50, of Intervale Road, in Gilford, was arrested for breach of bail conditions.
Jeffrey G. Lee, 46, of Intervale Road, in Gilford, was arrested for breach of bail conditions.
Shane T. Pepin, 37, of Lake Street, in Gilford, was arrested on a charge of negligent driving.
Noah J. Leblond, 24, of Douglas Drive, in Candia, was arrested for DWI.
Nicole M. Fournier, 35, of Main Street, in Laconia, was arrested for being a fugitive from justice.
Richard H. Blanchard, 74, of Longmeadow, Massachusetts, was arrested for having an open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle.
Jamie Lee Locke, 45, of Union Avenue, in Laconia, was arrested for aggravated DWI.
Thirteen people were taken into protective custody for intoxication at Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion.
Officers made 58 motor vehicle stops, and investigated traffic accidents on Lakeshore Road (Route 11), Alvah Wilson Road, and on Meadowbrook Lane.
Five calls dealt with juvenile matters.
Police investigated a report of an assault on Meadowbrook Lane.
Reports of thefts on Belknap Mountain Road, Morrill Street, Meadowbrook Lane, Country Club Road, and on Lakeshore Road (Route 11).
Police investigated a report of criminal trespass on Meadowbrook Lane.
A report of a burglary on Hounsell Avenue was investigated.
Police investigated reports of criminal mischief on Meadowbrook Lane, and on Garden Hill Drive.
Officers responded to eight domestic disturbance calls.
