GILFORD — Police handled 122 service calls from Dec. 17 through last Sunday.
Two people were arrested.
Allan Nicholson, 40, of Merrimac Street, in Laconia, was arrested for driving after having been certified an habitual offender.
Natalie J. Bartlett, 28, of Bog Road, in Concord, was arrested for DWI.
Officers conducted 58 motor vehicle stops, and investigated traffic accidents on the Laconia Bypass, Gilford Avenue (Route 11A), Intervale Road (Route 11B), and on Old Lakeshore Road.
Police investigated reports of personal property on Lakeshore Road, and at Walmart.
A report of harassment on Old Lakeshore Road was investigated.
Police investigated a report of criminal threatening on Lakeshore Road.
Officers responded to one domestic disturbance call.
