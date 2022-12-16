GILFORD — Police handled 78 service calls Monday through Wendesday.
One person was arrested.
Walker J. Boles, 26, of Old Lakeshore Road in Gilford, was arrested on charges of conduct after an accident (leaving the scene) and property damage.
Officers conducted 12 motor vehicle stops. Traffic accidents on Gilford Drive East, Old Lakeshore Road, Alvah Wilson Road and at Weirs and Lakeshore roads were investigated.
Police responded to one report of a bad check.
Officers responded to one animal complaint.
Police investigated a report of a weapons violation on Intervale Road.
Officers responded to investigate three reports of harassment.
Police responded to two requests to take fingerprints.
A report of a suspicious person on Rowe Farm Road was investigated.
Police investigated one report of theft.
Two calls dealt with juvenile matters.
