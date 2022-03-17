GILFORD — Police handled 137 service calls from last Friday through Tuesday.
Two people were arrested.
Derek J. Januszewski, 46, of Shaker Road, in Canterbury, was arrested for driving after his license had been revoked or suspended.
A 17-year-old juvenile was arrested for driving on a revoked or suspended license.
Officers conducted 61 motor vehicle stops, and investigated traffic accidents on Lakeshore Road, and on Morrill Street.
One call dealt with a juvenile matter.
Police investigated reports of theft of personal property on Belknap Mountain Road, Old Lakeshore Road, and on Lake Street.
Officers responded to one report of a mental health emergency.
A report of harassment on Cumberland Road was investigated.
Police investigated reports of possible drug violations on Alvah Wilson Road, and on Breton Road.
A report of criminal mischief on Scenic Drive was investigated.
Officers responded to one domestic disturbance call.
