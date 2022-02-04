GILFORD — Police handled 37 service calls on Monday and Tuesday.
There was one arrest.
Alan R. Peterson, 33, of Franklin, was arrested on charges of receiving stolen property, driving after having been certified an habitual offender, and disobeying a police officer.
Officers made 11 motor vehicle stops, and investigated traffic accidents at Gilford Avenue and Alvah Wilson Road, and another on Union Avenue in Laconia.
One call dealt with a juvenile matter.
Police investigated a report of theft of personal property on Irish Setter Lane.
A report of shoplifting on Lakeshore Road (Route 11) was investigated.
Police investigated a report of criminal mischief on Morrill Street.
