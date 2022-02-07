GILFORD — Police handled 62 service calls from last Friday through Sunday.
Two people were arrested.
Caleb B. Elliott, 26, of Meeting House Road, in Gilmanton, was arrested for driving after his license had been revoked or suspended (subsequent offense).
Scott S. Chaisson, 58, of Duxbury, Massachusetts, was arrested for DWI.
Officers made 29 motor vehicle stops, and investigated five traffic accidents on Lakeshore Road (Route 11), as well as accidents on the Laconia Bypass, and on Weirs Road (Route 11B).
Officers responded to one report of a domestic disturbance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.