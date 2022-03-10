GILFORD — Police handled 51 service calls on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Two people were arrested.
Devon A. Eldridge, 26, of Webster Lake Road, in Franklin, was arrested on charges of possession of a controlled drug, willful concealment, and breach of bail conditions. He was also arrested on multiple bench warrants.
Tanja H. Donovan, 53, of Elm Street, in Laconia, was arrested on charges of breach of bail conditions, and bail jumping. She was also arrested on multiple bench warrants. Traffic accidents at Stark Street and Sleeper Hill Road, and at Lakeshore Roach and Scenic Drive were investigated.
