GILFORD — Police handled 139 service calls from last Friday through Monday.
Six people were arrested.
Xoren P. Powell, 20, of Fairview Drive, in Pittsfield, was arrested on a warrant.
Evan E. Griffin, 18, of Brackett Lane, in Northfield, was arrested for unlawful possession of an alcoholic beverage.
Zoltan G. Stefan, 18, of Saltmarsh Pond Road, in Gilford was arrested for unlawful possession of an alcoholic beverage.
Evan D. Lamprey, 18, of New Hampton Road, in Sanbornton, was arrested for unlawful possession of an alcoholic beverage.
Linda Daisey, 70, of Hoadley Road, in Belmont, was arrested for conduct after an accident (leaving the scene).
Shawn M. Welch, 52, of Quaker Road, in New Durham, was arrested for driving after his license had been revoked or suspended, and for driving a vehicle with a suspended registration.
Officers conducted 70 motor vehicle stops, and investigated traffic accidents on Lakeshore Road (Route 11), and on Gilford Avenue (Route 11A).
Police investigated a report of criminal trespass on Boulder Road.
A report of a prowler on Old Lakeshore Road was investigated.
Police investigated a report of harassment on Lakeshore Road.
Officers responded to four domestic disturbance calls.
