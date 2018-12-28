MOORESVILLE, N.C. — A Gilford man whom police stopped for a traffic violation in Iredell County while he was en route to Atlanta, Georgia, on Dec. 23 was being held in lieu of a $300,000 secured bond after sheriff's deputies allegedly found methamphetamine and fentanyl powder in his rental car.
The Iredell County Sheriff's Office said the charges against Kyle William Harriman, 37, of 53 Bedford Avenue, Gilford, were filed after a police dog conducted an open-air search of the car and "gave a positive alert."
Police reportedly found 21 grams of "high-quality methamphetamine" and 18 grams of fentanyl powder, along with meth pipes, baggies with meth residue, and $1,800 in cash. They placed the value of the drugs at more than $12,000.
Harriman is facing charges of felony trafficking by possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, felony trafficking by transporting a Schedule II controlled substance, felony oossession with intent to sell or distribute nethamphetamine, and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.
Authorities seized the cash and impounded the rental car, according to the report.
Harriman was being held at the Iredell County Detention Center.
Harriman is a former pharmacist at Plymouth Hannaford who surrendered his license after learning that allegations of misconduct were forthcoming against him, according to records from the N.H. Board of Pharmacy.
Harriman was one of four people that State Police arrested for issuing false prescriptions in October 2012. He was charged with one count of passing a fraudulent prescription and one count of theft by unauthorized taking.
He pleaded guilty in 2013 to three counts of theft by unauthorized taking and received a suspended 12-month sentence in the Grafton County House of Corrections.
Laconia police arrested him on Oct. 2, 2014, after allegedly finding six oxycodone pills, five respiradone pills, a clear plastic baggie that tested positive for methamphetamine, two 8-mg suboxine pills, and 15 .5-mg on clonazepam. Police said Harriman tried to ingest some 30-mg oxycodone pills while he was being arrested.
Belmont police arrested Harriman in July 2014 on one count of driving after his license had been revoked or suspended and two counts of drug possession.
