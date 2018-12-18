GILFORD — A local man has been charged with sexually assaulting a child.
Gilford police and members of the New Hampshire Internet Crimes Against Children arrested Phillip Andrews, 79, of 9 Sargent Place, Lot 66, in Gilford, on Monday.
Authorities arrived at Andrews' residence at noontime Monday with a warrant to search the premises.
Andrews cooperated with police at his residence and later when questioned at the Gilford Police Station, according to Gilford Detective Sgt. Christopher St. Jacques. Andrews later returned to the station to surrender once police notified him they had a warrant for his arrest.
Andrews was charged Monday evening with one count of aggravated felonious sexual assault, according to Gilford police. Additional charges against Andrews are expected, police said in a media release Tuesday.
Andrews’ arrest was the result of a five-month investigation into an alleged sexual assault of an “11-/12-year-old juvenile in 2016,” police said.
Efforts to reach Andrews for comment were not immediately successful.
Andrews is presently free on bail pending his arraignment, which is scheduled for Jan. 3 in Belknap Superior Court.
