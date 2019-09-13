FRANKLIN — The city of Franklin is the first city in New Hampshire to ban Kratom, a fairly new drug that the Franklin Mayor’s Drug Task Force and community partners have identified as a potential drug of concern.
Kratom has been popular in Southeast Asia, and has migrated to the United States and New Hampshire.
On Aug. 5, the Franklin City Council voted unanimously to ban Kratom, making Franklin the first city in New Hampshire to ban the use, possession, purchase, attempt to purchase, sale, offer to sell, give away, deliver, or publicly display for sale Kratom.
Kratom is a plant that grows naturally in Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, and Papua New Guinea. Kratom affects the same opioid brain receptors as morphine and appears to have properties that expose users to the risks of addiction, abuse, and dependence.
When consumed at a low dosage, it makes people more energetic, talkative, agitated, and socially hyperactive. Higher dosages create a sedative effect, offering pain relief and a euphoric experience or dream‐like state.
The Federal Drug Administration has listed Kratom as a drug of concern, due to its addiction potential and harmful effects.
