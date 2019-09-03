WOLFEBORO — A Bay State man was arrested on multiple charges after local police stopped him for driving erratically.
Joshua T. Haynes, 33, of Falmouth, Massachusetts, was arrested for DWI (subsequent offense), driving after his license had been revoked or suspended, driving without a valid license, and having an open container of alcoholic beverage in his vehicle.
According to police, Haynes was stopped around 10:15 p.m. Saturday near 346 Center St., after police received a report of a vehicle being driven erratically.
After Haynes was pulled over near the S-curves on Center Street, police conducted a field sobriety test, which showed he was impaired, Police Chief Dean Rondeau said in a news release.
Haynes was later bailed and issued a court date in the Third Circuit Court-District Division-Ossipee.
– Michael Mortensen
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.