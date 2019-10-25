Rollover Crash

A pickup truck rests on its roof after it rolled over several times as the result of a two-vehicle collision on Meredith Center Road in Laconia late Thursday afternoon. Neither driver was injured. The driver of the other vehicle told police she was having trouble stopping her car where Eastman Road intersects with Meredith Center Road. (Courtesy photo/Laconia PD)

LACONIA — No one was hurt in an accident on Meredith Center Road in which one of the vehicles rolled over several times, local police reported.

The accident occurred about 5 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Meredith Center and Eastman roads in front of the Robbie Mills Sports Complex.

According to Police Chief Matt Canfield, a sedan driven by Jamie Collins, 16, of Tiffany Drive, Laconia, entered Meredith Center Road from Eastman Road where it collided with a pickup truck driven by Anthony Campo, 47, of Chestnut Drive, Gilford.

Collins told police she was having trouble stopping her vehicle. Campo said he swerved in an effort to avoid a collision, but the front of Collins’ car struck Campo’s truck. The truck then went off the road and rolled over several times before landing on its roof, Canfield said.

No one was injured and no citations were issued, Canfield said.

Both vehicles had to be towed from the scene.

