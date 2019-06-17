BELMONT — The officer-involved shooting which left a Northfield man dead late Saturday night occurred after a Belmont police officer stopped a vehicle suspected of being driven by someone who was involved in a domestic dispute earlier in the evening.
The incident occurred about 11:40 p.m. Saturday on South Road.
Late Monday afternoon the state attorney general’s office, which is in charge of the investigation, identified the victim as Michael Sheehan II, 45, of Northfield.
“No police officers were physically injured,” Deputy Attorney General Jane E. Young and New Hampshire State Police Col. Christopher J. Wagner said in a brief statement issues Sunday.
An autopsy performed Sunday showed Sheehan died from multiple gunshot wounds to the torso, the AG's office reported in a statement emailed to the media. His death was ruled a homicide, the statement said.
"The exact circumstances surrounding this incident remain actively under investigation. No further information will be released until after the involved officers’ formal interviews," the statement said.
However, The Laconia Daily Sun has learned that, earlier Saturday evening, Northfield police went to a local residence to deal with a reported domestic incident. Area police radio channels later broadcast an alert for officers to be on the lookout for a car belonging to the person sought in connection with the domestic dispute. A Belmont officer on patrol then spotted the car and stopped it.
Northfield Police Chief John Raffaely declined Monday to comment about the Saturday call to his department or any other matters relating to it, saying the matter was still under investigation.
South Road between Route 140 and Twin Bridge Road was closed to traffic until midday Sunday while authorities continued their on-scene investigation.
This is the second time in recent years that a Belmont officer has been involved in a shooting.
In September 2017 Belmont Police Cpl. Evan Boulanger fired what were determined to be non-fatal shots at Joseph Mazzitelli, who was wanted by police on a harassment charge. Boulanger fired two shots at Mazzitelli, who was holding a gun to his head, outside the Circle K gas and convenience store at Route 106 and Plummer Hill Road. While Boulanger’s two shots hit Mazzitelli in the chest, the autopsy showed Mazzelli died from a single self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.
The investigation into that shooting, conducted by the state Attorney General’s Office, concluded Boulanger was justified in using deadly force against Mazzelli.
