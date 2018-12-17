WOLFEBORO — A local man has been charged with driving under the influence of drugs after he failed to round a sharp curve and crashed his car Sunday evening.
Wolfeboro police said Zachary A. Lafleur, 18, of Wolfeboro, was driving his car on Elm Street shortly after 8:30 p.m. Sunday when he crossed into the opposite lane and crashed into an embankment, ending up in the front yard of 35 Elm St.
Lafleur told Wolfeboro Police Officer Christopher Dustin that he was unfamiliar with the road and did not realize there was a sharp corner in the road the crashed occurred, according to police.
According to a statement released to the media, Dustin was suspicious of Lafleur’s explanation and after talking to him further learned that Lafleur and recently smoked marijuana. “Field sobriety tests showed conclusive evidence of drug impairment,” the statement said.
Lafleur was arrested on a charge of DUI-drugs. He was transported to the Carroll County Jail to be processed and bailed, pending his arraignment scheduled for Jan. 9 in Third Circuit Court-District Division-Ossipee.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.