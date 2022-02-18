CONCORD — A Laconia resident has pleaded guilty to federal drug sale and firearms charges.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office said Dylan Miles, 28, of Laconia, pleaded guilty in Federal District Court Tuesday to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.
The charges stem from Miles’ arrest in 2019.
According to documents and statements made in court, on May 9, 2019, Drug Enforcement Administration agents received information about a suspicious parcel sent from Phoenix which was addressed to Miles in Laconia. After obtaining a warrant to open the package, investigators found a stereo system with vacuum-sealed bags containing more than 24½ ounces of methamphetamine.
Investigators obtained a search warrant for Miles’ residence and the following day conducted a controlled delivery of the package with the drugs removed. Once Miles took the package into the residence, agents executed the warrant and located methamphetamine, drug distribution materials, and firearms.
Miles is prohibited from possessing firearms due to a prior felony conviction.
Miles is scheduled to be sentenced on May 24.
The case was investigated by DEA, Homeland Security Investigations, New Hampshire State Police, the New Hampshire Attorney General’s Drug Task Force, the Hartford, Vermont, Police Department, and the Lebanon Police Department. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Anna Krasinski.
