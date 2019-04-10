NORTHFIELD — Police were continuing to gather new information Wednesday in their investigation into a spate of nighttime home and motor vehicle break-ins.
The break-ins occurred in the predawn hours Tuesday at two residences on Bean Hill Road, including one where the suspect was caught on home surveillance video, according to Police Chief John Faffaely. Four unlocked vehicles were also broken into, he said.
“We have a few suspects,” the chief said Wednesday.
Police were first notified by the residents of 32 Bean Hill Road that someone had been inside the residence.
According to a Police Department statement released to the media, the homeowners told police they were awaken by their dogs barking. A short time later they noticed several activations from their home security cameras.
The suspect, who was wearing a hoodie and carrying a flashlight, broke into a sunroom attached to the residence, but was unable to get inside the main part of the house which was secured by a deadbolt lock. Startled by the barking dogs, the suspect fled the sunroom and went to the rear of the house where he entered another room attached to the house, police said.
Several hours later police were notified by the resident of 24 Bean Hill Road that someone had taken money from the homeowner’s wallet which was in the kitchen.
Based on a review of the surveillance video, police estimate the suspect was 5 feet, 7 inches tall, wearing jeans with a design on the rear pockets, Nike running shoes, and carrying an Under Armour draw-string bag.
The chief urged homeowners to take extra that their residences are well secured, preferably with deadbolt locks. He also urged people to always lock their vehicles.
Raffaely asked that any member of the public with information about the break-ins should call police at 603-286-8982.
