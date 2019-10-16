WOLFEBORO — A Rochester man has been charged with drunken driving as well as trespassing at a residence on Wolfeboro Neck following an incident over the weekend.
Shane M. Connelly, 41, of Rochester, was charged with DWI, criminal trespass, and breach of bail conditions.
According to Wolfeboro police, the department’s dispatch center received a call shortly after 10 p.m. Sunday from an alarm company saying a burglar alarm had been activated at 49 Rocky Shore Road. A short time later the company called the dispatcher back to advise that a proper cancelation code had been given as the caretaker was moments away and would take care of it.
But minutes later the dispatch center received another phone call, this time by the caretaker, who said the alarm had been triggered by a stranger with a truck which had Florida temporary plates. As Staff Sgt. Guy Maloney, and Officers Eric LaRochelle and Chris Dustin responded, the caretaker added the stranger was claiming to be the homeowner, which the caller said was false, and stated the man “may have been drinking,” police said. After arriving at the residence officers found Connelly, and were able to determine that he had been a landscaper at the address and used a spare key to gain access to the house
