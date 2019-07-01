HAVERHILL — A Bristol man has been indicted on felony drug possession charges.
Jared Ethier, 32, of Shelby Lane, in Bristol, was indicted on separate charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of fentanyl.
Ethier was one of a number of residents of southeastern Grafton County who were indicted by the latest session of the Grafton County grand jury.
An indictment is not an indication of guilt. Rather, it is finding by a grand jury that enough evidence of an alleged crime exists to warrant bringing a defendant to trial.
Others indicted were:
Beverly Avery, 37, of Mayhew Turnpike, in Plymouth, was indicted on a charge of possession of methamphetamine.
Eric M. Benoit, 40, of Highland Street, in Plymouth, was indicted on two counts of possession of methamphetamine.
Adam C. Cummings, 40, of Route 118, in Hebron, was indicted on separate charges of possession of fentanyl and possession of methamphetamine.
Demi J. Roy, 21, of Fox Hollow Road, in Alexandria, was indicted on a charge of possession of fentanyl.
David Davis, 52, of Loon Lake Road, in Plymouth, was indicted on a charge of possession of methamphetamine. He was also indicted on a charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm.
Katie F. White, 26, of Goves Lane, in Wentworth, was indicted on a charge of possession of fentanyl.
Brant Wright, 52, of Borough Road, in Hill, was indicted on a charge of driving after having been certified an habitual offender.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.