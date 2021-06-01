CONCORD — A Belmont woman has been indicted for possession of a powerful opioid drug, the Attorney General’s Office announced Tuesday.
Rozanna Watson, 39, of Belmont, New Hampshire, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled drug (subsequent offense). The indictment specifies that Watson had less than 1 gram of the synthetic opioid when she was charged on May 1, 2017.
An indictment is not an indication of guilt. Rather it is a finding by a grand jury that enough evidence of an alleged crime exists to warrant bringing the case to trial.
Watson was indicted by the Belknap County grand jury last Thursday.
Carfentanyl is one of the most potent opioids known — 10,000 times more potent than morphine and 100 times more potent than fentanyl, according to the federal Drug Enforcement Administration.
Watson faces a maximum penalty of up to 15 years in prison and a $200,000 fine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.