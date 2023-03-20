BELMONT — Corey Sinclair, 41, of Belmont, was charged with violating probation and arrested last Wednesday night by the New Hampshire Department of Corrections. The arrest followed the confiscation of numerous weapons and suspected drugs following a home inspection. 

Probation parole officers received information indicating Sinclair was involved in illegal activity including possessing weapons and drugs. Officers conducted a home inspection with the assistance of a K-9 investigation team including K-9 "Bonny."

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.