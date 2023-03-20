BELMONT — Corey Sinclair, 41, of Belmont, was charged with violating probation and arrested last Wednesday night by the New Hampshire Department of Corrections. The arrest followed the confiscation of numerous weapons and suspected drugs following a home inspection.
Probation parole officers received information indicating Sinclair was involved in illegal activity including possessing weapons and drugs. Officers conducted a home inspection with the assistance of a K-9 investigation team including K-9 "Bonny."
Belmont Police Department assisted in accessing and quickly securing the home. The search found dozens of weapons and bags of suspected drugs including three handguns, five rifles, more than 40 knives, brass knuckles and rifle magazines. The firearms were found to be airsoft guns.
Sinclair was arrested and transported to the Belknap County Jail for violations of probation where he awaits his initial court appearance. Additional criminal charges against Sinclair are expected, including felon in possession of dangerous weapons and drug related charges.
The Department of Corrections Division of Field Services supervises 5,000 individuals on probation, parole and administrative home confinement. Probation parole officers function as mentors and provide oversight to supervisees to lead law-abiding lives while monitoring their behavior through office, home, work and other contacts. If a supervisee does not abide by the laws and rules related to their probation or parole, they are not longer able to remain in the community.
The department's K-9 Investigations Unit is a team of specialized K-9s and handlers trained to detect contraband including drugs. These teams frequently search correctional facilities and often work with probation parole officers to conduct home and field visits to ensure supervisee’s compliance with their probation, parole or at-home confinement.
