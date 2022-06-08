BELMONT — Officers responded to 143 service calls from May 30 through midday Monday.
Three people were arrested.
Steven W. Parker, 54, of Belmont, was arrested for DWI, and for driving after his license had been revoked or suspended.
Brittany R. O'Brien, 29, no fixed address, was arrested for driving after her license had been revoked or suspended, violation of drivers license prohibitions, and driving a vehicle with a suspended registration.
Michelle Buja, 54, of Belmont, was arrested on a charge of criminal mischief.
One person was taken into protective custody for being under the influence of drugs.
Officers conducted 37 motor vehicle stops, and investigated traffic accidents on Laconia Road, and on Depot Street.
Police investigated reports of thefts on Depot Street, Horne Road, Edith Lane, and at the Big Lots store.
A report of harassment on Valley Drive was investigated.
Police investigated reports of criminal mischief on Jamestown Road, and on Laconia Road (Route 106).
A report of criminal threatening on Orchard Hill Road was investigated.
Officers responded to five disturbance calls, including three classified as domestic disturbances.
