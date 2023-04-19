BELMONT — Police handled 124 service calls from the morning of March 27 through the morning of April 3.
Five people were arrested.
Cornelius R. Sanborn, 49, of New Hampshire, was arrested on a charge of failing to comply with the sex offender register, subsequent offense.
Brett A. Anderson, 34, of Manchester, was arrested on a warrant.
Jaymi L. Uphold, 30, of Belmont, was arrested on charges of driving under the influence with a revoked or suspended license, circumventing an alcohol ignition interlock device and breach of bail.
Joshua M. White, 35, of Belmont, was arrested on charges of domestic violence simple assault physical contact, and breach of bail.
Steven T. Miller, 28, of Pittsfield, was arrested on two charges of theft over $1,500 and two charges of criminal mischief.
One person was taken into protective custody due to alcohol impairment.
Officers made 18 motor vehicle stops, and investigated two traffic accidents.
There was one request for fingerprints.
Officers were called for one report of burglary.
There was one animal complaint.
Officers were called for three reports of harassment.
Police investigated two reports of fraud.
Officers responded to one report of assault.
Police investigated one report of criminal threatening, and one report of criminal trespass.
Seven calls were for well-being checks.
Police investigated one report of DWI.
Three reports of suspicious or unwanted persons were investigated,as were three reports of suspicious vehicles.
Police were called to complete four repossessions.
Officers served two restraining orders, and investigated three restraining order violations.
Police responded to seven disturbance calls, including three classified as domestic disturbances.
Officers received nine calls to assist another department or agency.
Police investigated one report of reckless operation of a vehicle.
Officers investigated one report of shots fired, and one report of a firearms violation.
