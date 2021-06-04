BELMONT — Police handled 215 service calls between noon May 24 and noon on May 31.
Nine people were arrested.
Bianca Berryman, 28, of Concord, was arrested on multiple bench warrants.
Aaron R.C. Flower, 18, of Belmont, was arrested for possession of drugs, being in control of premises where drugs were being kept, and act prohibited.
Vincent A. Scott, 37, of Belmont, was arrested on a warrant.
Shawn C. Ingham, 32, of Pittsfield, was arrested for possession of drugs, being in control of premises where drugs were being kept, carrying or selling weapons, for driving after his license had been revoked or suspended, and for driving a vehicle with a suspended registration.
John T. Polo, 44, of Sandwich, was arrested for driving a vehicle with a suspended registration.
Edward L. Bryans, 59, of Marlborough, was arrested for reckless conducted with a deadly weapon, and for interfering with custody.
Ian K. Bastraw, 27, of Laconia, was arrested for driving after having been certified an habitual offender, and for disobeying an officer.
Ryan W. Streienberger, 40, of Plymouth, was arrested for DWI, and for driving after his license had been revoked or suspended.
Joanne M. Benwell, 33, of Laconia, was arrested for possession of a controlled drug.
Officers made 69 motor vehicle stops which resulted on one driver receiving a traffic summons. Accidents on Daniel Webster Highway (Route 3), Province Road (Route 107), Village Apartment Road, Hurricane Road, and at the Town Beach, and the intersection of Routes 106 and 140 were investigated.
Police investigated reports of thefts on Durrell Mountain Road, and at the Belmont Village Store, and the Penguin Mart.
A report of a burglary on Depot Street was investigated.
Police investigated a report of fraud on Randlett Street.
A report of criminal mischief on Sargent Lake Road was investigated.
Officers responded to nine disturbance calls, including five that were classified as domestic disturbances.
