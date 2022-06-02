BELMONT — Police handled 161 service calls from May 23 through Monday.
Nine people were arrested.
Rhianna Frenette, 43, of Tilton, was arrested on multiple warrants.
Emily A. Kresco, 29, of Laconia, was arrested on multiple bench warrants.
Eric S. Morin, 36, of Laconia, was arrested for driving after having been certified an habitual offender, and for circumventing an alcohol ignition interlock.
Bryan P. Jenness, 33, of Northfield, was arrested for driving after his license had been revoked or suspended (subsequent offense).
William J. Moses, 42, of Bristol, was arrested for driving after his license had been revoked or suspended and for driving a vehicle with a suspended registration.
Vincente Perez, 60, of Tilton, was arrested for driving after having been certified an habitual offender.
Austin R. Gluyas, 28, of Laconia, was arrested for DWI.
Susan Sisson, 68, of Belmont, was arrested on charges of domestic violence simple assault, criminal mischief, and domestic violence criminal threatening with a deadly weapon.
Anthony M. Kay, 54, of Belmont, was arrested on a warrant.
Officers made 45 motor vehicle stops, and investigated traffic accidents on Laconia Road (Route 106), and on Great Brook Drive.
Police investigated reports of assaults on Laconia Road, and on Daniel Webster Highway.
A report of a theft on Depot Street was investigated.
Police investigated a report of criminal trespass on Sunset Drive.
A report of a burglary on Horne Road was investigated.
Officers responded to 10 disturbance calls, including six classified as domestic disturbances.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.