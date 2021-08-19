BELMONT — Police handled 405 service calls between Aug. 2 and midday Monday.
Twenty-four adults were arrested.
Ronald C. Judd, 34, of Belmont, was arrested on two charges of second-degree assault, and criminal threatening with a deadly weapon.
Kristen L. Alexander, 45, of Laconia, was arrested on charges of disorderly conduct, and obstruction of government administration.
Mary Beth Roy, 47, of Laconia, was arrested on a charge of criminal trespass. She was also arrested on multiple bench warrants.
Crystal McNeil, 37, of Laconia, was arrested on charges of possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell, possession of fentanyl with intent to sell, and three charges of possession of controlled drugs.
David E. Austin, 25, of Loudon, was arrested on a charge of bail jumping.
Airianna R. Pettigrew, 24, of Franklin, was arrested for possession of marijuana.
Sean C. Dillon, 40, of Meredith, was arrested on a warrant.
Russell A. Bean, 51, of Moultonborough, was arrested for possession of controlled drugs, and being in control of premises where drugs were being kept.
Morgan A. McInerney, 38, of Laconia, was arrested on multiple bench warrants.
James E. Smith, 41, of Pittsfield, was arrested on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking (with two prior convictions).
Bradley J. Camley, 46, of Franklin, was arrested for driving after his license had been revoked or suspended, and for drivers license prohibitions.
Stephen G. Smith, 54, of Belmont, was arrested on five charges of domestic violence simple assault, and one charge of domestic violence obstruction of the reporting of a crime or injury.
Kyle E. Harriss, 24, of Laconia, was arrested on multiple bench warrants.
Eugene M. Jarvi, 66, of Laconia, was arrested on charges of driving with an expired license (subsequent offense), and having an unofficial inspection or registration decal.
Jonathan C. Joy-Pagliarulo, 39, of Belmont was arrested for breach of bail conditions, and driving after his license had been revoked or suspended (subsequent offense). He was also arrested on multiple bench warrants.
Chad S. Renn, 36, of Belmont, was arrested on a charge of bail jumping.
Amanda M. Mullen, 30, of Bristol, was arrested on charges of resisting arrest, and driver's license prohibitions. He was also arrested on several warrants.
Richard R. Glover, 51, of Laconia, was arrested on multiple bench warrants.
Eric M. Jackson, 42, of Laconia, was arrested on a charge of second-degree assault, and two charges of domestic violence simple assault.
Caitlin M. Sottile, 27, of Franklin, was arrested on charges of driving after her license had been revoked or suspended, and driving without a valid license.
Paul N. Mangiafico Jr., 31, of Laconia, was arrested for driving after his license had been revoked or suspended. He was also arrested on a warrant.
Danielle V. Vintila, 32, of Laconia, was arrested on a warrant.
Desiree Manley, 34, of Franklin, was arrested on a charge of violation of probation or parole.
John McCarthy, 37, of Belmont, was arrested on a warrant.
Daniel A. Stevens, 41, of Concord, was arrested on a charge of violation of probation or parole. He was also arrested on a warrant.
A 16-year-old juvenile was arrested on two charges of possession of controlled drugs.
Officers made 137 motor vehicle stops, and investigated traffic accidents on Gilmanton Road (Route 140), Laconia Road (Route 106), Hurricane Road, Mallards Landing, and Daniel Webster Highway (Route 3).
Police investigated a report of an assault on Concord Street.
Reports of thefts at the Circle K store on Laconia Road, Leisure Lane, Maple Hill Drive, Laconia Road, and at Turf Pro were investigated.
Police investigagted a report of possible sexual offenses.
Reports of possible drug violations on Old State Road, Brown Hill Road, Bean Hill Road, and on Church Street were investigated.
Police investigated reports of fraud on Tee Dee Drive, Dawn Lane, Turkey Drive, and on Johnson Street.
Reports of criminal mischief on Old Ladd Hill Road, and on Leisure Lane were investigated.
Police investigated a report of criminal trespass on Peter Court.
Officers responded to nine disturbance calls, including five classified as domestic disturbances.
