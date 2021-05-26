BELMONT— Police handled 212 service calls between noon May 17 and noon Monday, May 24.
Nineteepeople were arrested.
Elisabeth M. Gates, 48, no fixed address, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell.
Jamie J. Judkins, 47, of Franklin, was arrested on a charge of criminal trespass.
Robert N. Thomas, 25, of Belmont, was arrested on a warrant.
Beau C. Clough, 30, of Laconia, was arrested for disobeying an officer, and for driving after his license had been revoked or suspended.
Suzanne L. Richards, 37, of Laconia, was arrested on a warrant.
Tyler M. Root, 32, of Belmont, was arrested on multiple bench warrants.
Jacob R. Sirles, 30, of Laconia, was arrested for driving after having been certified as an habitual offender.
Patrick J. McDonald, 28, of Tilton, was arrested on a charge of possession of a controlled drug (subsequent offense).
Chad M. Kurisko, 29, of Salem, was arrested for driving after his license had been suspended (subsequent offense).
Adam W. Krull, 39, of Center Barnstead, was arrested on multiple bench warrants.
Erinjane F. Krull, 38, of Center Barnstead, was arrested on multiple bench warrants.
Richard J. Wilcox, 42, of Webster, was arrested for bail jumping.
Christopher T. Spataro, 27, of Laconia, was arrested for DWI, driving after his license had been revoked or suspended, and for tampering with an alcohol-ignition interlock device.
Jocelyn M. Dubois, 29, of Laconia, was arrested on two charges of possession of a controlled drug (subsequent offense).
Caleb B. Elliott, 35, of Gilmanton, was arrested for driving after his license had been revoked or suspended (subsequent offense).
Cynthia L. Boisvert, 62, of Franklin, was arrested on a charge of receiving stolen property.
Caleb J. Phillips, 23, of Canterbury, was arrested on multiple bench warrants.
A 16-year-old juvenile was arrested on a charge of domestic violence simple assault.
Officers made 87 motor vehicle stops, and investigated traffic accidents on Laconia Road (Route 106), and on Valley Drive.
Police investigated reports of thefts on Spruce Drive, and at the Dollar Tree store.
A report of criminal mischief on Leavitt Road was investigated.
Police investigated a report of criminal trespass on Arlene Drive.
Officers responded to five disturbance calls, including three which were classified as domestic disturbances.
