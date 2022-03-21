BELMONT — Police handled 164 service calls from March 14 through midday Monday.
Two people were arrested.
Marleen Layne, 53, of Belmont, was arrested on charges of simple assault, and criminal mischief.
Samantha P. Sulloway, 25, no fixed address, was arrested for possession of a controlled drug.
Jessica J. Berry, 47, of Laconia, was arrested on multiple bench warrants.
Charlotte M. Gonsalves, 30, no fixed address, was arrested on multiple bench warrants.
Rebecca J. Shambo, 26, of Belmont, was arrested on a warrant.
Bailey G. Swinton, 25, of Laconia, was arrested on multiple bench warrants.
Mackenzie L. Daigneau, 21, of Gilmanton, was arrested for disobeying an officer and on a warrant.
Christopher M. Despres, 28, of Belmont, was arrested on a charge of aggravated DWI (resulting in an accident with serious personal injury).
Daniel S. Cline, 27, of Danbury, was arrested on two charges of possession of controlled drugs, and being in control of premises where drugs were being kept.
Lucio Hernandez, 59, of Laconia, was arrested for driving after his license had been revoked or suspended.
Officers made 51 motor vehicle stops, and investigated a traffic accident on Union Road.
Police investigated a report of an assault at Dunkin at the Belknap Mall.
Reports of thefts on Gale Street, Durrell Mountain Road, and at Big Lots were investigated.
Police investigated a possible drug violation on Timothy Drive.
A report of fraud at Circle K on Plummer Hill Road was investigated.
Police investigated a report of harassment on Maple Hill Drive.
Reports of criminal mischief on Horne Road, Farrarville Road, and on Middle Route were investigated.
Officers responded to five disturbance calls, including one classified as a domestic disturbance.
